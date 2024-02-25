Oakland A's fans kick off season with Fans' Fest 2024 at Jack London Square

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Even though the A's are planning to leave Oakland sports fans kicked off this season their own way, celebrating themselves and The Town.

The big Fans' Fest block party at Jack London Square drew thousands of people on Saturday.

There was a lot of pride in Oakland, especially at Saturday's five-hour "Fans' Fest" block party in Jack London square.

The A's used to put on the event. But now, it's run by the fans.

The Oakland 68's and Last Dive Bar hosted the event.

ABC7 News Sports Anchor Casey Pratt was the Master of Ceremonies.

Fans enjoyed the music, food, and festivities and connected with former players.

"It's great to come out here, be a part of it, be around the fans who supported me so much," said Grant Balfour, former Oakland A's player.

Whether the a's stay or go to Las Vegas after this year, this Fan's Fest - was about having fun and showing support.

Organizers say Fans' Fest is a celebration of Oakland sports, local businesses and our community.

"It's incredible to get everyone together with Last Dive Bar, '68, Oakland Roots," said Jorge Leong, president of the Oakland 68s.

"I think the city deserves major sports teams, minor sports teams, however you want to put it. They have a great fan base here. There's a lot of history as well," said Coco Crisp, a former Oakland A's Player.

While many fans are heartbroken and upset about the future of the A's, Saturday's fans fest was about much more.

"I thought this might be my last opportunity to be with A's fans in a happy environment," said Michael Neill Henry, a lifelong A's fan.

Super-fan Dana Morgan of Pinole has been a season ticket holder for 30 years.

"This is like the old days. Everybody lining up too. It's great. I'm so excited," Morgan said.

For Morgan and so many others, Fans' Fest is a celebration of Oakland sports -- an event for the fans by the fans.

