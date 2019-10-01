Style & Fashion

Levi's, Google launching denim 'smart' jackets

SAN FRANCISCO -- A high tech fashion trend is a sign of the times. Levi's and Google are launching new denim "smart" jackets.

Levi's is integrating Google's technology to revamp its iconic gear.

Here's how it works. A small electronic tab slips inside the sleeve. It allows you to leave your phone in your pocket and use the sleeve almost like a touch pad.

You can also answer calls, control your music and get directions by using hand gestures.

The jacket starts at about $200. You'll be able to get one this fall.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashionlevi straussgoogleclothingtechnologysmartphones
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
JUUL pulls funding for effort to overturn SF's vaping ban
SFO makes changes to free parking
AccuWeather Forecast: Slight warming trend begins
Engineer admits to hacking Yahoo accounts searching for images
2nd anniversary of Las Vegas shooting renews gun control debate
Bay Area officer performs mid-flight life-saving efforts after failed vacation
VIDEO: Catering cart loses control at O'Hare International Airport
Show More
Local restaurant owner explains why so many SF restaurants are closing
Fla. man arrested after family returning from Disney carjacked, kidnapped: Video
East Bay Sikh community mourns fallen Texas sheriff's deputy with candlelight vigil
SF biotech startup claims to have created drink that could prevent hangovers
Lender accused of not keeping agreement
More TOP STORIES News