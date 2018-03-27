GUNS

Sportswear company makes yoga pants with gun pockets

Alexo Athletica has come out with a yoga pant that can hold it all, including a gun. (Alexo Athletica)

ABC7.com staff
A sportswear company has come out with a yoga pant that makes it easier for women to exercise while carrying a gun.

Alexo Athletica has created a yoga pant marketed at being able to carry it all, including a firearm.

The company's "Signature Pant," listed at $99 on its website, shows a gun and knife tucked neatly into the waistband alongside an iPhone.

It's part of what Alexo Athletica calls "carry-wear."

The company said it supports the Second Amendment and a woman's right to defend herself while also being fashionable.

According to a statement on the company's website, Alexo said it "will never back down from supporting a woman's right to choose how she defends herself while striving to bring the best in fashionable, functional active carry-wear to the market."

