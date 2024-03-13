  • Watch Now

BB gun found, student detained at Willow Glen High School in SJ after lockdown, police say

Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Student detained at SJ high school after BB gun found: police
Willow Glen High School in San Jose was on lockdown Wednesday afternoon, an a BB gun was found on campus, according to police.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Willow Glen High School in San Jose was on lockdown Wednesday afternoon, following an anonymous tip of a weapon being brought on campus, according to police.

San Jose Police Department activated a "shelter in place" order for the area as it conducted its investigation.

During their investigation, police officers say they located a BB gun that a student brought on campus and that the student had been detained.

There are no reports of injuries or threats, according to authorities.

Police lifted the shelter in place order just after 2 p.m., allowing parents to pick up their children.

