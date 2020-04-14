Style & Fashion

Tips to cutting your own hair during coronavirus shelter-in-place

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As we all are sheltering in place, many of us are wondering if we should trim our own hair so a top stylist from a San Francisco hair salon shares her best tips.

Pam Genio-Bates from Patrick Evan Salon demonstrated on herself how to trim our own hair.

Here are a few of her guidelines:
  • Clip any hair you don't want to cut out of the way

  • Cut less off than you think you should. You can always cut more off, but can't put it back on

  • Work in small sub-sections

  • Use the tip of your scissors to "point cut" into your bangs

  • Use sharp scissors

