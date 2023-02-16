  • Watch Now

Fatal pedestrian crash closes SB Hwy 680 in Walnut Creek Thursday morning, CHP says

Thursday, February 16, 2023 1:27PM
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- All lanes are blocked on Southbound 680 in Walnut Creek after a deadly crash.

The crash scene is just before Treat Blvd. and was first reported around 4:30 a.m.

The CHP has confirmed that a pedestrian was hit on the freeway.

There is no estimated time for when lanes will reopen.

Traffic is being rerouted at Monument Blvd. and will be able to get back on the freeway at Oak Park Blvd.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.

