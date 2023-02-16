Fatal pedestrian crash closes SB Hwy 680 in Walnut Creek Thursday morning, CHP says

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- All lanes are blocked on Southbound 680 in Walnut Creek after a deadly crash.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

The crash scene is just before Treat Blvd. and was first reported around 4:30 a.m.

The CHP has confirmed that a pedestrian was hit on the freeway.

There is no estimated time for when lanes will reopen.

Traffic is being rerouted at Monument Blvd. and will be able to get back on the freeway at Oak Park Blvd.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.