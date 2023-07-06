CHP says crashes killed 68 people in California during July 4 long weekend

The CHP says 68 people were killed in crashes over the long Fourth of July weekend throughout California.

LOS ANGELES -- The CHP says 68 people were killed in crashes over the long Fourth of July weekend throughout California.

Nearly half of those who died were not wearing seatbelts.

CHP officers also issued more than 9,700 speeding tickets during the holiday enforcement period, defined as Friday night through Tuesday night.

Officers also made 1,224 arrests for driving under the influence, or an average of one every 5 minutes.

"All of these deaths were preventable, and the loved ones they leave behind will be forever impacted," said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. "Traffic safety is everyone's responsibility, and these statistics show us how much work there is still to be done."