Father arrested after boat kills son near Angel Island

ANGEL ISLAND, Calif. -- A father was arrested on manslaughter charges after his 11-year-old son was thrown overboard a boat near Angel Island in the San Francisco Bay and killed after being struck by the vessel, police said.

The Tiburon Police Department said officers on Sunday arrested Javier Burillo, 57, of Belvedere, on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with a vessel, willful harm or injury to a child and operating a boat while under the influence.

Burillo's 27-year-old son was also thrown overboard from the 33-foot Targa Protector boat in open waters near Angel Island, police said.

Both were then pulled aboard and transported to the Corinthian Yacht Club in Tiburon, where the 11-year-old boy was pronounced dead.

Burillo's older son had cuts to his leg and was transported to a hospital.

Burillo's bail was set at $1 million.

