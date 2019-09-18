Father, daughter killed in San Francisco Mission Terrace house fire

By Jobina Fortson
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A San Francisco woman and her father were killed after their house caught fire early Wednesday morning.

Neighbors say the woman was 23-years-old and had just started law school. Her father was taken to the hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries.

Her father has been identified as Ricardo Ron.

Neighbors say they had recently lost the mother to cancer and had been struggling with her death. The family dog also died in the fire.



Next door neighbor Joel Macdonald tried to save them. He could hear the woman screaming for her dad.

"Saw flames coming out the window. I ran out and got my hose. I was on top of my car trying to spray it down. My other son, Jared, was in the back trying to spray it down," Macdonald said.

Neighbors could hear screams and saw a lot of smoke.

"Get out get out! Different voices trying to say get out. I later understood my neighbor here was trying to help them get out so I am not sure whose voices were saying, but a lot of screams to try and get out," said Justine Underhill.



The call came in from Delano Avenue around 2 a.m. By late morning, news of the woman's death had spread. One neighbor left flowers in the driveway.

"It just makes you realize how precious life is, how quickly things can change," Underhill said.

SFPD has determined that the fire was not arson. They're still investigating what caused it.

They don't know if the home had working smoke detectors but say first responders and neighbors did not hear any alarms.

The coroner's office has not yet released the identity of the woman. They are trying to notify relatives.





