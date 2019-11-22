Federal agents make arrests, seize gun in Orinda Halloween Airbnb shootings

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Federal agents have made arrests during raids conducted yesterday related to the shooting deaths of five people in Orinda on Halloween.

The ATF is also announcing progress in their evidence gathering, saying their database has linked a gun used in the Orinda shooting to other shootings in the Bay Area.

RELATED: Rival gangs involved in 'bloodbath' at Airbnb in Orinda: Sheriff

Five men were arrested last week, but they were released when the district attorney's office said the evidence wasn't there.

Five people were shot and killed Halloween night at a party at an Airbnb rental house in Orinda. Officials have said this is a very complex case, saying even some of the victims had guns on them and could have been part of the shootings. But they say they are determined to figure out what happened and seek justice for the victims and their families.

Federal authorities are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to arrests or convictions in this case.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
orindamass shootingshootinginvestigation
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Technology advances Fremont police services
Building a Better Bay Area: Fremont
Bollywood radio finds Bay Area audience
Fremont restaurant brings flavors you can only get in Lanzhou to the East Bay
EXCLUSIVE: Heartbroken siblings of BART stabbing victim speak out
Special group of high school seniors graduate in East Bay
SMART Train expands service, adding new stations
Show More
Puppy dies after grooming service at South Bay Petco
How to make pretty good money in Silicon Valley: advanced manufacturing
Impeachment hearings: 'Corruption' probe meant Bidens, witnesses say
WATCH IN 60 SECONDS: Family of BART victim speaks, woman crashes into store, dungeness crab delays
Fremont growth plans to be 'strategically urban' concern residents
More TOP STORIES News