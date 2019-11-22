Federal agents make arrests, seize gun in Orinda Halloween Airbnb shootings

ATF's #NIBIN links gun seized by @ATFSanFrancisco Crime Gun Enforcement Team to multiple shootings in the Bay Area during arrests carried out in support of @cocosopio investigation into the Orinda, CA Halloween mass shooting. ATF also announces $20K reward. #DOJProjectGuardian pic.twitter.com/w3ktjwbYgp — ATF San Francisco (@ATFSanFrancisco) November 22, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Federal agents have made arrests during raids conducted yesterday related to the shooting deaths of five people in Orinda on Halloween.The ATF is also announcing progress in their evidence gathering, saying their database has linked a gun used in the Orinda shooting to other shootings in the Bay Area.Five men were arrested last week, but they were released when the district attorney's office said the evidence wasn't there.Five people were shot and killed Halloween night at a party at an Airbnb rental house in Orinda. Officials have said this is a very complex case, saying even some of the victims had guns on them and could have been part of the shootings. But they say they are determined to figure out what happened and seek justice for the victims and their families.Federal authorities are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to arrests or convictions in this case.