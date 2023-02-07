3 dead, 1 hospitalized in Santa Clara Co. suspected fentanyl overdoses, sheriff says

GILROY, Calif. (KGO) -- Three people were found dead and one was transported to a hospital after a suspected fentanyl overdose in unincorporated Gilroy, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office says.

Sheriff Deputies and CalFire responded to a house in the 10000 block of Garcia Lane Monday afternoon just after 3 p.m. They found four unresponsive adults and began medical aid and administered Narcan, but three were pronounced dead on scene.

The identity of the victims will be released once family is notified.

The fourth person was sent to the hospital, but it is not clear what their condition is.

It is suspected the deaths were due to fentanyl overdoses, but the coroner's office will officially determine the cause of death.

The Sheriff's Office reminded people that fentanyl is the deadliest drung threat in the country and that just two milligrams is considered a potentially deadly dose. This is the amount that fits on the tip of a pencil. They also say victims can also unknowingly take fentanyl when it's laced in fake prescription pills.

If you have any information on the incident, you can contact the Sheriff's Office at (408) 808-4500 or leave an anonymous tip at at (408) 808-4431.