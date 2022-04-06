drug bust

2 men charged after enough fentanyl to kill 4.7M people found in SoCal minivan, DA says

Images from the Orange County District Attorney's office show a large drug seizure made on March 17, 2022. (OC DA's Office)

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KGO) -- Prosecutors have charged two men after authorities allegedly found more than 20 pounds (9 kilograms) of fentanyl, nearly 200 pounds (91 kilograms) of cocaine and more than 800 pounds (363 kilograms) of methamphetamine in a minivan in Southern California last month.

The Orange County District Attorney's Office said in a statement Wednesday that 36-year-old Edgar Alfonso Lamas and 53-year-old Carlos Raygozaparedes have pleaded not guilty to six drug-related counts with enhancements.

If convicted on all charges, both men face a maximum sentence of 37 years and four months in prison.

Each man is being held on $5 million in bail. A preliminary hearing is set for June.

RELATED: SF billboard calling out open drug use could expand to Europe if city doesn't see change

Prosecutors say authorities pulled over the minivan leaving a Buena Park home on March 17.

According to the district attorney's office, a lethal dose of fentanyl is 2 milligrams. Authorities nabbed 20.5 pounds, which they say is enough to kill 4.7 million people.

Last November, the Orange County D.A. announced that a drug dealer or distributor of drugs could be charged with murder if it was determined their drug activities resulted in someone's death.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiafentanyldrug arrestdrug bustdrugpoliceinvestigationdrugs
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DRUG BUST
East Bay pot bust likely 'largest in Bay Area history'
Drug-trafficking tunnel found near CA-Mexico border
SFPD seizes enough drugs 'to wipe out SF's population 4 times'
Watermelon shipment at border hid 1,100 pounds of meth, CBP says
TOP STORIES
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Police: At least 5 gunmen involved in Sacramento shooting
BamBam meets fans at Chase Center before Warriors halftime show
Sacramento shooting suspect was released from prison in Feb.
Indictment says BofA contractor helped steal millions from EDD
Possible record-breaking heat coming to Bay Area Thursday
Sonoma Co. winery to pay $10K per month for dream job
Show More
Puppies saved from burning home in Central Valley
Emotional SF vigil calls for end to gun violence: 'Please stop'
All EB lanes reopen following 5-car crash on Dumbarton Bridge
SF taxi drivers opposed to pilot program connecting them to Uber
SF woman rebooked on flight that didn't exist after cancellation
More TOP STORIES News