2 men charged after enough fentanyl to kill 4.7M people found in SoCal minivan, DA says

The Orange County District Attorney's Office said in a statement Wednesday that 36-year-old Edgar Alfonso Lamas and 53-year-old Carlos Raygozaparedes have pleaded not guilty to six drug-related counts with enhancements.
If convicted on all charges, both men face a maximum sentence of 37 years and four months in prison.
Each man is being held on $5 million in bail. A preliminary hearing is set for June.
RELATED: SF billboard calling out open drug use could expand to Europe if city doesn't see change
Prosecutors say authorities pulled over the minivan leaving a Buena Park home on March 17.
According to the district attorney's office, a lethal dose of fentanyl is 2 milligrams. Authorities nabbed 20.5 pounds, which they say is enough to kill 4.7 million people.
Last November, the Orange County D.A. announced that a drug dealer or distributor of drugs could be charged with murder if it was determined their drug activities resulted in someone's death.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live