Supporters to rally after Filipino peace advocate claims he was tortured

EMBED </>More Videos

Supporters of a Filipino peace advocate who was denied entry into the U.S. are holding a demonstration at SFO on Monday. They claim he was tortured during his 28 hour stay at the airport last week. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Supporters of a Filipino peace advocate who was denied entry into the U.S. are holding a demonstration at SFO on Monday. They claim he was tortured during his 28 hour stay at the airport last week. Jerome Aba recounted his experience in a news conference in his homeland over the weekend. What he said has outraged those who were looking forward to his visit to the U.S.

"It was worse than I imagined, thinking about a 25 year old man who was coming here invited by churches and Congressional leaders to share stories of human rights violations, then becoming a victim of human rights violations here in the United States," said the Rev. Sadie Stone of Bethany United Methodist Church.

Aba arrived at SFO Tuesday evening and was sent back home to the Philippines Thursday morning. That's 28 hours that Aba was in the custody of Customs and Border Protection, during which Aba says he was repeatedly accused of being a terrorist, was ordered to strip naked, and after nearly 24 hours, was finally offered food - pork, he says deliberately because of his Muslim beliefs.

"He's not treated like a normal person coming through the airport. He was treated like an enemy combatant. They were accusing him of being a terrorist and treating him as such," said Terry Valen, president of National Alliance for Filipino Concerns.

In an email, a spokesperson told ABC7 News, "U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers treat all travelers with integrity, respect, professionalism and according to law. Allegations of torture and religious discrimination are false."

But Aba's supporters say the government is covering up for its officers, and they're demanding that they be held accountable.

"It is unacceptable that they can be back there in those rooms for hours and hours doing, God knows what," said Stone.

Aba's supporters will be holding a demonstration Monday at 5 p.m. at SFO's International Terminal.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
tortureairport securityTSAtravelmuslimsu.s. & worldSan FranciscoSan Francisco International Airport
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News