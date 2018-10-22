MEGA MILLIONS

$1-billion by the numbers

Suppose you had $1-billion. You could spend $5,000 a day for more than 500 years before you would run out of money.

Breaking it down even farther, it means you would have to spend over $100,000 every day for the next 25 years in order to spend $1-billion.
But what does $1-billion look like?

In height:
Take one billion $1 bills and put them in a stack (we'll wait) after about 30 years of stacking, your pile would measure 358,510 feet or 67.9 miles high.
In area:
One billion $1 bills would cover a four-square-mile area or the equivalent of 2,555 acres.
In length:
If you laid the $1 bills end to end, the trail would measure 96,900 miles.

How much would $1-billion dollars weigh?
One billion $1 bills would weigh around 10 tons. If you want your winnings in quarters, it will weigh 22,680 tons. If you took the quarters and put them into quart jars, you'd have 4,353,379.17 of them. Melt those quarters down, and the molten metal would equal 3,419,136 quarts - that would fill an Olympic size swimming pool one-and-a-half times.

How fast can you go through that money?
If you were really dedicated, and could spend $20 per second, you could spend $1 billion dollars in 578 days (1 year, 214 days). You're gonna need some caffeine, but you can afford it, so go for it.

Looking at gross domestic product around the globe, where would you sit?
If you won the $1.6 billion jackpot, before taking a lump sum or paying taxes - using that $1.6 billion figure as a measure of your wealth - you would have more money than a slew of countries can produce in a year (in gross domestic products).

Who you would be ahead of:
Antigua and Barbuda - $1,220,976,011
Comoros -- in Sub-Saharan Africa -- $623,751,050
Dominica - in the Caribbean -- $524,074,074
Tonga -- in the South Pacific -- $434,380,117

Who wants to save to become a billionaire?
Ok, you don't win the lottery and decide to get the money the old-fashion way - you are going to save it. How long would it take for you to become a billionaire? Start saving now, because if you could save $100 a day, it would take you 10 million days to save up 1 billion dollars. That's 27,387.26 years.

What can you buy?
Here's the fun part-- spending the money. Here's a list of things you could pick up with a billion dollars:

6.7 F35A fighter jets: If you are in the market for an air force, you can take your winnings and get a few of the newest jets in the U.S. arsenal of weapons.

1 National Football League team: The NFL's 32 teams are worth, on average, $1.17 billion each.

'A little work' done: The average cost of liposuction ranges from $2,000 to $3,500 per treatment not including the cost of anesthesia and other fees. Going with the high-end cost of each surgery, you could get "tucked" the butt, tummy, upper arms and thighs of every person (and a lot of their friends) who will attend the Florida-Georgia football game on Saturday -- more than 61,000 people.
