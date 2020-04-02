California EDD reports surge of 900,000 unemployment claims in a week

Last week the department saw 187,000 claims, meaning the number of claims has risen almost five times the previous count.
California's Employment Development Department has called in retirees and redirected over 800 staff members to help with an overload of unemployment claims made in recent weeks.
"If you lost your job or your hours are reduced through no fault of your own, and that's certainly happening with a lot of people in this particular situation, you could be eligible for benefits," said Loree Levy, spokesperson for the Employment Development Department.
The EDD's phone lines are open from 8 a.m. to noon; you can submit an application online up until 10 p.m. The EDD says it must close services in order to clear a backlog and prevent the website from crashing.
Their best advice is for those trying to file a claim to keep trying, and to also use the EDD's mobile app to apply.
Apply for unemployment online here.
