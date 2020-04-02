7 On Your Side

California EDD reports surge of 900,000 unemployment claims in a week

By and Renee Koury
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- With mounting economic fallout from the novel coronavirus pandemic, California EDD has been crushed with almost 900,000 claims this week as workers are impacted by closed businesses and cut hours.

Last week the department saw 187,000 claims, meaning the number of claims has risen almost five times the previous count.

California's Employment Development Department has called in retirees and redirected over 800 staff members to help with an overload of unemployment claims made in recent weeks.

"If you lost your job or your hours are reduced through no fault of your own, and that's certainly happening with a lot of people in this particular situation, you could be eligible for benefits," said Loree Levy, spokesperson for the Employment Development Department.

The EDD's phone lines are open from 8 a.m. to noon; you can submit an application online up until 10 p.m. The EDD says it must close services in order to clear a backlog and prevent the website from crashing.

Their best advice is for those trying to file a claim to keep trying, and to also use the EDD's mobile app to apply.

Apply for unemployment online here.



Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:


Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financecoronavirus californiacoronavirus helpmoneyconsumer watchcoronaviruspersonal finance7 on your sideunemploymentconsumerconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Coronavirus payment: Stop your check from going to the wrong account
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Zantac pulled for possible carcinogen, what to do if your car is recalled during novel coronavirus, and more
Free online activities, virtual museum tours for children
What to know about rent payments amid coronavirus outbreak
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
Coronavirus Updates: 1st case of COVID-19 reported in SF homeless shelter
Trump admin moves toward promoting broader use of face masks
Newsom announces reprieve on sales tax for small businesses amid COVID-19
How to make face masks from materials found at home
It's not just toilet paper: This tiny grocery item is nearly impossible to find right now
Coronavirus: SF reports 1st COVID-19 case in homeless shelter
Show More
3-Michelin-star SF restaurant offering $38 prix-fixe take-home meals
Santa Cruz Co. deputies get groceries for elderly man who didn't want to leave house
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Number of global reported COVID-19 cases reaches 1M mark
More TOP STORIES News