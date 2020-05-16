CONSUMER CATCH-UP: EDD announces new grants for job training, temporary work; residents would move if allowed to work from home, and more

(Original reporting by Randall Yip.)
Nearly 2,600 out-of-work Californians will receive job training services and another 600 will be hired for temporary work under a new $23 million grant announced Friday by the state.
Applicants who will receive the highest considerations are those unlikely to return to their previous occupations.
Services will include training, subsidized employment and job placement. 600 will be hired to fill temporary positions need to attack the pandemic. Job opportunities include clean-up and sanitation of public spaces, as well as providing humanitarian aid.
The money comes through the Department of Labor and is meant to address the Coronavirus impact on the state's workforce.
To apply for jobs or training, you can contact and register at your local America's Job Center of California.
Half of San Franciscans would consider moving away if allowed to work from home
A new survey says just over half of San Francisco workers would consider moving away if they're allowed to continue working from home.
Redfin, a technology-powered real estate brokerage, conducted a survey to see how work-from-home policies put in place during the coronavirus pandemic are changing how people view where they live. The survey found that 4 out of 10 workers were not working from home pre-pandemic, but are successfully doing so now. 28% of those people said they expected to be able to continue working from home after the pandemic.
Respondents in large cities are open to the option of moving elsewhere after the pandemic if they can continue working remotely. More than 60% of New Yorkers said they'd consider moving; slightly more than 50% of those in San Francisco, Boston, and Seattle said the same.
"Redfin is preparing for a seismic demographic shift toward smaller cities," said Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman. "Prior to this pandemic, the housing affordability crisis was already driving people from large cities to small. Now, more permissive policies around remote work, and a rising wariness about close quarters, will likely accelerate that trend."
U.S. retail sales down 16.4%
The U.S. Department of Commerce has released its monthly report on retail sales -- and sales have dropped by 16.4% across the board.
Although the percentage of people online shopping has gone up, the coronavirus pandemic has still dramatically slowed retail sales overall. Brick-and-mortar stores are closed (some permanently) or are operating in a limited capacity, and consumers have been spending less out of concerns about the economic downturn.
The hardest hit categories were clothiers (down 89% from the previous year), furniture stores (down 67%), and electronics stores (down 65%).
Video game sales have record-breaking Q1
Video game sales have hit an all-time record -- thanks to folks staying at home and gaming.
According to new numbers released by the NPD Group, a data and analytics company, first quarter 2020 saw the video game industry take in $10.86 billion, a 9% increase over last year. $9.58 billion of that was from video game content alone, an 11% increase.
"Video Games have brought comfort and connection to millions during this challenging time," said Mat Piscatella, games industry analyst at The NPD Group. "As people have stayed at home more, they've utilized gaming not only as a diversion and an escape, but also as a means of staying connected with family and friends."
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic hereRELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- When will the San Francisco Bay Area reopen? Track progress on 6 key metrics to reopening here
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: How close was CA to becoming a NY-level crisis?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- How California's COVID-19 cases stack up against other hot spot states
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Asian American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on African American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Latino community
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.