US stocks open with modest losses after yesterday's big drop

Stocks are opening modestly lower on Wall Street following volatile trading in Asia and Europe. (Richard Drew)

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening modestly lower on Wall Street following volatile trading in Asia and Europe.

U.S. markets are coming off their steepest losses in eight months. A report showing only a modest pickup in consumer prices seemed to calm investors just before the open.

Tech stocks, hit hard Wednesday, fell slightly in early trading. Apple shares fell 1.2 percent.

Earnings season is getting underway. Delta Air Lines shares rose 3.8 percent after the airline beat profit expectations.

The S&P 500 index fell 4 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,781.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 101 points, or 0.4 percent, to 25,497. The Nasdaq composite rose less than a point to 7,422.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 3.17 percent.

