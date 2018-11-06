Fire at recycling center in Brisbane prompts smoke warning for San Francisco residents

BRISBANE, Calif. --
A smoldering fire has been burning for hours at a recycling center in Brisbane, sending a plume of smoke visible in the southern end of San Francisco, according to a recycling center spokesman.

The fire started burning at the Recology facility at 501 Tunnel Ave. at about 2 a.m., according to Recology spokesman Robert Reed.

The building is used to sort construction and demolition debris, primarily consisting of wood, sheet rock and scrap metal, Reed said. One pile of debris started smoking early this morning.

"It's just been smoldering for several hours, we're removing the material with a tractor. The fire department is here and they're spraying water on it," Reed said.

The metal structure is not at risk of catching on fire and the building is not used to store any aerosol containers, he said.

Reed said the smoke appears to be dissipating about 100 feet at the air and at this point is white, so is primarily steam. Still, San Francisco fire officials have warned residents in the southern end of the city to keep their doors and windows closed to limit exposure to smoke.

Reed said they hope to have the fire out by 9:30 or 10:30 a.m.

It remains unclear how the fire started. Reed said the building, where workers sort material on a conveyer belt, is staffed 24 hours a day and Recology took action quickly.

The San Mateo County Fire Department responded to the fire. Reed said there are three engines there.
