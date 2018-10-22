EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=4538395" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> San Francisco Fire Department's Fire Chief gives the latest information on a high-rise fire that broke out in the Financial District.

A fire broke out on the 12th, 13th, 14th, 15th and 16th floors of the Gateway Apartments in the Financial District. Seven people were treated for smoke inhalation and anxiety.The fire was called out as a three-alarm fire but crews are now saying that it has been contained and all active flame is out. The fire damaged five units on different floors.Fire officials say there were multiple rescues, including two residents that were not able to evacuate themselves, but no injuries.At least nine people were displaced by the fire, but that number could grow due to smoke damage.Crews expected to be on scene for hours.