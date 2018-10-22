SFFD says fire on multiple floors of high rise building is out, 7 treated for smoke inhalation, anxiety

EMBED </>More Videos

A fire damaged at least five floors of an apartment building in San Francisco's Financial District Monday evening.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A fire broke out on the 12th, 13th, 14th, 15th and 16th floors of the Gateway Apartments in the Financial District. Seven people were treated for smoke inhalation and anxiety.

EMBED More News Videos

San Francisco Fire Department's Fire Chief gives the latest information on a high-rise fire that broke out in the Financial District.


The fire was called out as a three-alarm fire but crews are now saying that it has been contained and all active flame is out. The fire damaged five units on different floors.

EMBED More News Videos

Fire officials give update the moment after a high rise building fire was contained.



Fire officials say there were multiple rescues, including two residents that were not able to evacuate themselves, but no injuries.

At least nine people were displaced by the fire, but that number could grow due to smoke damage.

Crews expected to be on scene for hours.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firebuilding fireSan FranciscoFinancial District
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
SF judge denies Monsanto's request for new trial in Roundup verdict
San Francisco Fire Chief Joanne Hayes-White announces her retirement
Transgender community vows to fight Trump proposal to re-define gender
Are you registered to vote? Check here
Hawaii bound flight makes emergency landing in Oakland
Central Valley political ads attack candidates and Bay Area
Radio DJ offers to help Oakland woman living in her car despite two jobs
Residents complain of too many dogs on one San Francisco street
Show More
Terrible odds not deterring Mega Millions hopefuls from buying tickets
EXCLUSIVE: CA governor candidate John Cox talks Trump, economy and more
Bob Barker, 94, hospitalized in LA
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: California Attorney General looking into priest sexual abuse
Award-winning author and illustrator talk about new book
More News