Fire in Dublin burns 248 acres, 100 percent contained

DUBLIN, Calif. (KGO) -- Fire officials said a fast-moving vegetation fire that burned about 248 acres in Dublin on Friday afternoon is now 100 percent contained, officials said.

The blaze, called the Harte Fire, was reported just before 2 p.m. near Camino Loop at Twain Harte.

Around 5:30 p.m., fire officials said the fire was 100 percent contained.



CAL Fire and Alameda County Fire Department responded to the blaze. Fire officials said three dozers, 19 fire engines and four air tankers were being used to battle the fire.



Fire officials said two structures are threatened by the fast-moving fire.

Earlier, residents were advised to be prepared to evacuate.

No mandatory evacuations were reported.

Fire officials said crews with Alameda County and CAL Fire will remain at the scene to put out hot spots throughout the night.

No additional information was immediately available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
dublinbrush firefire
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Market Street shut down after BART officer shoots dog in SF, officials say
Massive fire burns community arts space in Oakland
Police: El Paso shooting suspect said he targeted Mexicans
Outside Lands returns to Golden Gate Park
Rally calls for justice in shooting of SF native in The Philippines
A look at Northern California's first (legal) tiny house community
Man with rifle, bulletproof vest arrested at Walmart store
Show More
Sacred Heart in SJ to hand out 3,300 backpacks today
With Authority: The Keys to the Chase Center
Inmate bus used to take kids to summer camp angers mom
City officials to decide whether to allow 'Straight Pride Parade' in Modesto
Study: Drinking too much coffee may trigger migraines
More TOP STORIES News