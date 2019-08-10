Fire in Dublin burns 248 acres, 100 percent contained

Dublin #HarteFire (Final) Update: The fire is 248 acres and 100% contained. Alameda County and @calfireSCU @CAL_FIRE firefighters will remain at the scene extinguishing hot spots throughout the evening. pic.twitter.com/Ht01ZDZOsC — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) August 10, 2019

This is AC Alert Alameda County. The Alameda County Fire Department reports a fast moving wildfire in the East Dublin Hills. Be prepared to evacuate. If you see smoke or feel in danger evacuate now. Evacuation routes are south on Collier Canyon or East on Highland. — Alameda County Office of Emergency Services (@AlamedaCoAlert) August 9, 2019

DUBLIN, Calif. (KGO) -- Fire officials said a fast-moving vegetation fire that burned about 248 acres in Dublin on Friday afternoon is now 100 percent contained, officials said.The blaze, called the Harte Fire, was reported just before 2 p.m. near Camino Loop at Twain Harte.Around 5:30 p.m., fire officials said the fire was 100 percent contained.CAL Fire and Alameda County Fire Department responded to the blaze. Fire officials said three dozers, 19 fire engines and four air tankers were being used to battle the fire.Fire officials said two structures are threatened by the fast-moving fire.Earlier, residents were advised to be prepared to evacuate.No mandatory evacuations were reported.Fire officials said crews with Alameda County and CAL Fire will remain at the scene to put out hot spots throughout the night.No additional information was immediately available.