Fiery gas leak prompts evacuations in San Francisco

GAS LEAK WITH FIRE FULTON BETWEEN PIERCE AND STEINER



EVACUATIONS IN PLACE FULTON STREET BETWEEN PIERCE AND STEINER



AVOID AREA pic.twitter.com/eYPuBqSZm1 — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) November 12, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Fire crews are on the scene of a fiery gas main break in San Francisco Thursday afternoon.The gas leak was first reported at 2:35 p.m. on Fulton between Pierce and Steiner.The12-inch gas main caught fire, and there are reports of at least one injury.Evacuations have been ordered on one side of Fulton St. This is right by the famous "Painted Ladies" houses.PG&E crews are at the scene, along with San Francisco Police Department, who is implementing traffic control.Further details were not immediately available.