Fiery gas leak prompts evacuations in San Francisco

The gas leak was first reported at 2:35 p.m. on Fulton between Pierce and Steiner.
The12-inch gas main caught fire, and there are reports of at least one injury.
Evacuations have been ordered on one side of Fulton St. This is right by the famous "Painted Ladies" houses.
PG&E crews are at the scene, along with San Francisco Police Department, who is implementing traffic control.
GAS LEAK WITH FIRE FULTON BETWEEN PIERCE AND STEINER— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) November 12, 2020
EVACUATIONS IN PLACE FULTON STREET BETWEEN PIERCE AND STEINER
AVOID AREA pic.twitter.com/eYPuBqSZm1
Further details were not immediately available.
