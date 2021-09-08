heat wave

Flex Alert extended through tonight due to above-normal temperatures

EMBED <>More Videos

Flex Alert issued for Wednesday due to above-normal temperatures

A statewide Flex Alert will be in effect through Thursday night, California ISO announced.

This means residents are asked to conserve as much electricity as possible from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on both days due to above-normal temperatures.

RELATED: Here's what to know about California Flex Alerts



During the hours that a Flex Alert is in effect, consumers are strongly encouraged to take these specific actions:
  • Set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, if your health permits
  • Avoid using major appliances, like dish washers and clothes washers and dryers
  • Turn off all unnecessary lights


Consumers are also encouraged to use fans for cooling and unplug unused electrical items.

In the hours before a Flex Alert takes effect, consumers are encouraged to the following steps, which help people be more comfortable when cutting back on their electricity usage:
  • Pre-cool your home by lowering the thermostat
  • If you need to use your major appliances, do it earlier in the day, when solar energy is abundant
  • Close window coverings to keep your home or apartment cool
  • Take advantage of the solar energy to charge electronic devices and electric vehicles so there's no need to do it later, when solar is not available


Go here for tips on how to prepare for the Flex Alert and for ways to help save energy.

The video above is from a previous report

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniaenergyheatheat wavesevere weather
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HEAT WAVE
Climate change impacting Pacific migration of white sharks
LOOK BACK: Bay Area's orange, hazy skies 1 year later
High heat: Spain clocks prelim record temp of 116.96
July was the world's hottest month ever
TOP STORIES
How the recall election of Gov. Newsom came to be
Family remembers Betty Ong, 9/11 hero and Bay Area native
Gov. Newsom blasts Republicans, Trump for 'feigning' election fraud
How man who lost partner in 9/11 became voice for LGBTQ+ rights
Wayne Freedman retires after 30 years
﻿COVID long-hauler study shows 50% decline in kidney functions
Dozens of lightning strikes hit Bay Area overnight
Show More
How many recall ballots have been returned in your county?
'9/11: One Day in America' tells stories of resilience, survival
9/11 attacks: By the numbers
Elizabeth Holmes trial: 2nd day canceled due to COVID-19 exposure
CA moves to ban 'recycle' symbol from some plastics | Here's why
More TOP STORIES News