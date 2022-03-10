San Francisco's new floating fire station is 1st in western hemisphere

It officially opens at Pier 22 1/2 on Thursday, along the Embarcadero at Harrison just south of the Ferry Building.
It sits behind Station 35, built in 1915, which is now too small to meet the city's needs.
This is the first floating fire house in the western hemisphere, according to the fire department.
The design makes it resistant to earthquakes, king tides and rising sea levels.
The new station is also equipped with a lift for the city's three fire boats to keep up with maintenance and repairs.
Mayor London Breed to join city officials and community members to celebrate the completion of Fireboat Station No. 35 at an event starting at 11 a.m. You can watch live in the video player above or wherever you stream ABC7.
