Florida brothers who sold toxic bleach as fake 'miracle' cure for COVID sentenced to over 12 years

Two Florida men who claimed they had a "miracle" cure for COVID-19 and other serious diseases were sentenced to 12 years in federal prison, according to the Justice Department.
Jonathan and Michael Grenon manufactured, produced and sold a toxic type of bleach that they claimed would cure COVID-19, according to DOJ. Their "Miracle Mineral Solution" was sold under the guise of the Genisis II Church of Health and Healing.
The bleach that was mixed was more commonly used in water treatment facilities. In some cases when people drank it they required serious hospitalization and died.
The MMS was sold throughout the United States and before being sold as a COVID-19 cure was sold as a cure to leukemia, HIV and diabetes.
The "church" was affiliated with no religion and the founders repeatedly said they needed to make a donation to the church to buy the MMS and "legalize" the product and keep the brothers from getting out of jail.
The brothers were eventually sued and during the civil trial threatened to take up arms against the presiding judge and promised another Waco -- a reference to the 1993 standoff between federal agents and members of an apocalyptic religious sect called the Branch Davidians, who had barricaded themselves in their compound outside Waco, Texas.