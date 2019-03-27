Crime & Safety

Florida lawyer sucker-punched by inmate during court hearing

A 27-year-old inmate at the Broward County Jail in Florida punched a public defender during a bond hearing.

Attorney Julie Chase was standing alongside a female defendant during morning bond court when 27-year-old inmate William Green got out of his seat, walked up to her from behind and punched her in the side of her head, reports WPBF.

The hit was so hard that she was knocked to the ground. Everyone in the room was surprised by the random attack.

The defendant, who was at the podium at the time, ran out of the way as corrections deputies restrained Green.

Officials said the lawyer was taken to Broward Health Medical Center to be treated.

Authorities said court records show Green was arrested by Broward County Sheriffs in Lauderdale Lakes Tuesday on a battery charge.
