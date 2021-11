EMBED >More News Videos Are you having trouble differentiating COVID-19, the common cold and the flu? Dr. Daisy Dodd with Kaiser Permanente explains a few easy ways to tell.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Centers for Disease Control says flu season may be getting underway, unlike last year when COVID-19 precautions shut down transmission of the virus.The agency says cases of flu among young adults and college students are on the rise.Experts anticipate low vaccine rates could lead to an increase of the flu this winter.The CDC is warning doctors to be on the lookout for cases and encouraging them to offer the vaccine to anyone who is eligible.Flu vaccines are available to anyone 6 months of age or older.