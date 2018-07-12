SALMONELLA

100 salmonella cases linked to Honey Smacks cereal, including in California

EMBED </>More Videos

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a popular Kellogg's cereal has been linked to a salmonella outbreak that has infected 100 people in 33 states. (KGO-TV)

ATLANTA --
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a popular Kellogg's cereal has been linked to a salmonella outbreak that has infected 100 people in 33 states, including six people in California.

The CDC announced Thursday that customers should avoid Honey Smacks, tweeting, "Do not eat this cereal."

RELATED: Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal recalled for possible salmonella



The agency says it found salmonella in samples of Honey Smacks, which has been subject to a voluntary recall by Kellogg since mid-June.

It says that regardless of expiration date, the cereal should be thrown away or returned to a retailer for a refund.

RELATED: Parasite outbreak linked to McDonald's salads in Illinois, Iowa

The CDC says at least 30 of the people infected in the outbreak have been hospitalized. It says most people infected with salmonella develop a fever, cramps or diarrhea within 12 to 72 hours of being exposed to the bacteria.

ABC7 News contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodsalmonellacerealfoodillnesscdcfood safetyproduct recallsu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal recalled for possible salmonella
SALMONELLA
New salmonella alert: Hungry Man frozen meal
What is salmonella?
Ritz Cracker recall: Some products pose salmonella concerns
Consumer Catch-up: Third-party rent, salmonella outbreak
More salmonella
FOOD & DRINK
Eats and treats: Your guide to SoMa's 4 newest food hotspots
San Francisco's 5 favorite food trucks (that won't break the bank)
Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper
We all scream for ice cream at Spark Social in San Francisco
8-seat sushi bar Oma San Francisco Station opens in Japantown
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
Show More
3 men face over 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Man charged with biting golfer's finger off in brawl
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
Spoiled Apple store robbery ends with crooks captured
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
More News