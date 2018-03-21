FOOD & DRINK

Ayesha Curry stops by Oakland school to share food knowledge

One in six children in the U.S. faces hunger. There is a nation-wide movement to promote the foods kids need to stay healthy. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
One in six children in the U.S. faces hunger. There is a nation-wide movement to promote the foods kids need to stay healthy. In Oakland Wednesday, Ayesha Curry gave some Oakland students a taste of what they needed.

Curry spoke to a group of students who are already learning about the benefits of eating healthy foods.

The lesson at Allendale Elementary in Oakland focused on nutrition and how to make foods that are good for you without necessarily being a renowned chef.

"I learned that eating vegetables and fruits is more healthy than just eating junk food," said student Dajoney Ammons.

More than 13 million children in the country live with what's called food insecure homes.

"And a lot of issues really come when we are trying to really stretch our dollars in the Bay Area," said Executive Director of Nutrition Services for the school Jennifer LeBarre. "And we don't always have money to be able to provide for everything that we want for our students."

Allendale is one of those schools providing breakfast in the classroom for the first 10 to 15 minutes to ensure that every student has the necessary fuel to learn.

"If you are hungry, you can probably eat a little snack like a carrot, a banana, so your body can stay healthy," said student Yaniah Winslow.

The hope is that what they learned today will be repeated at home.

"So when you go home tonight, what are you going to tell your parents," Curry playfully asked the students. "I met Ayesha Curry!"

