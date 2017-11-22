Bacon roasted brussels sprouts

These are the Brussels sprouts everyone will love this Thanksgiving.1lb of Brussel Sprouts5 Slices of Bacon1/2 Medium White Onion1 Lemon1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan CheeseSalt and Pepper to Taste1) Preheat oven to 425 degrees.2) Slice the bacon into 1/4 inch strips and cook over a medium heat in a sauce pan until the fat has rendered, and the bacon is lightly cooked. Scoop out the bacon with a slotted spoon, and reserve the bacon grease.3) While the bacon cooks, slice the ends of the brussel sprouts, then again in half. Keep any loose leaves that fall off.4) Slice the onion into chunks and toss with the sprouts, bacon, and bacon grease.5) Squeeze the juice of one lemon over the sprouts, and season with salt and pepper to taste. Give it one last toss before putting into a casserole dish. The sprouts should be snug, but not overlapping.6) Bake for 30 minutes, and tossing the sprouts one more time half-way through. The finished sprouts should be tender, and the edges browned.7) While still hot, grate a 1/4 cup of parmesan cheese over the cooked sprouts.Serve and enjoy!