HALLOWEEN

Can you guess these favorite Halloween treats?

EMBED </>More Videos

Put your Halloween candy knowledge to the test.

Halloween is all about spooky decorations, wearing the best costumes, trick-or-treating and most importantly, the candy.

The National Retail Federation estimates that Americans will spend $2.6 billion on candy this Halloween, and that 70 percent of people will spend their night handing out sugary sweets to trick-or-treaters.

Put your candy knowledge to the test by guessing these Halloween favorites based on their ingredients.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodhalloweencandychocolatebuzzworthy
HALLOWEEN
Spook-tacular Halloween cocktails
Help kids with food allergies have a happy, safe Halloween
Mom knocks it out of the park with DIY porcupine Halloween costume
Sisters run 'Amok!' in wickedly fun 'Hocus Pocus'-themed photoshoot
More halloween
FOOD & DRINK
Spook-tacular Halloween cocktails
Burger King is the fastest fast-food chain, new study finds
Vallejo's 5 best taco trucks (that won't break the bank)
Tesla files trademark for Teslaquila
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
All North Bay PG&E customers should have power restored today
Man dies after being tased by deputies in Millbrae, family demands answers
AccuWeather Forecast: Chilly nights, warm afternoons ahead
Suspicious letter sent to Republican Sen. Susan Collins' home
Teen girl 'missing and endangered' after parents found dead in home
Video: Man jumps barrier for tiger pen at Oakland Zoo
Warriors eyeing another championship ahead of home opener against OKC
Grandparents' ashes allegedly baked into cookies
Show More
All southbound lanes of Hwy 101 reopen after deadly crash in SJ
Calistoga businesses taking a hit from PG&E power shutdown
Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen leaves Bay Area legacy
49ers lose 33-30 to Packers
Electric scooter do's & don'ts in San Francisco
More News