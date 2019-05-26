SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Canned wine is making a huge splash in coolers throughout America. It's sturdy, sustainable, transportable, and surprisingly tastes just as good as your standard bottle of wine. In this segment, Spencer tries canned wine for the first time and speaks with wine expert, PJ from The Jug Shop in San Francisco who explains this widespread trend. Watch to see Spencer's unexpected reaction!
Since 1965, The Jug Shop's talented team of wine mavens, spirit experts, and beer consultants help customers find the perfect drink for a range of occasions. In fact, the family-owned shop conducts extensive taste testing before a bottle earns a spot on its shelves, making The Jug Shop the perfect spot for picking quality wine, beer, and spirits.
Click here for more information on The Jug Shop.
Address
1590 Pacific Ave
San Francisco, CA 94109
Canned wine cracks open a new wine trend in the US
