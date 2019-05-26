Sips with Spencer

Canned wine cracks open a new wine trend in the US

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Canned wine is making a huge splash in coolers throughout America. It's sturdy, sustainable, transportable, and surprisingly tastes just as good as your standard bottle of wine. In this segment, Spencer tries canned wine for the first time and speaks with wine expert, PJ from The Jug Shop in San Francisco who explains this widespread trend. Watch to see Spencer's unexpected reaction!

Since 1965, The Jug Shop's talented team of wine mavens, spirit experts, and beer consultants help customers find the perfect drink for a range of occasions. In fact, the family-owned shop conducts extensive taste testing before a bottle earns a spot on its shelves, making The Jug Shop the perfect spot for picking quality wine, beer, and spirits.

Click here for more information on The Jug Shop.

Address

1590 Pacific Ave
San Francisco, CA 94109
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinksan franciscosips with spencerbusinesswinewine industry
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SIPS WITH SPENCER
EPIC Steak puts Spencer's wine skills to the test
Groth is home to 100-point Cabernet Sauvignon
An inside look at the Chateau La Cresta restaurant
4 common wine myths debunked
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News