FOOD & DRINK

DEBATE: Which do you pour first - cereal or milk?

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on May 1, 2018. (WPVI)

There's apparently a cereal controversy dividing the breakfast aisle. When making your morning meal, does the cereal hit the bowl first or is it the milk?

This is a real debate, with team "cereal first" saying they had no idea there was any other way.

They say anything else is un-American, makes no logical sense and is a milk-wasting way to eat -- adding a number of adjectives we can't share.

Enter the "milk first" crowd, which defends the liquid before crunch model.

Here's their case: According to viral debates, milk goes in first before cereal is added in small amounts that keeps it from getting soggy and keeps the milk fresh.

A poll shows most are cereal first, but milk first people are not alone, even without numbers on their side.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodcerealdistractionbuzzworthy
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
SF Eats: 'Boba Butt' nears in Chinatown, CoCo Fresh heads to the Wharf, Bluestem's new happy hour
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Eats and treats: Your guide to SoMa's 4 newest food hotspots
San Francisco's 5 favorite food trucks (that won't break the bank)
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanantly
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News