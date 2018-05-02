DEBATE: Which do you pour first - cereal or milk?

There's apparently a cereal controversy dividing the breakfast aisle. When making your morning meal, does the cereal hit the bowl first or is it the milk?This is a real debate, with team "cereal first" saying they had no idea there was any other way.They say anything else is un-American, makes no logical sense and is a milk-wasting way to eat -- adding a number of adjectives we can't share.Enter the "milk first" crowd, which defends the liquid before crunch model.Here's their case: According to viral debates, milk goes in first before cereal is added in small amounts that keeps it from getting soggy and keeps the milk fresh.A poll shows most are cereal first, but milk first people are not alone, even without numbers on their side.