AVOCADO

Giant avocado: Hawaii farmer grows 6-pound avocado

A farmer in Hawaii may have grown the world's biggest avocado. A typical avocado weighs about 6-ounces, Kenji Fukumitsu's avocados are closer to 6-pounds, according to neighbors. (Visionary Video)

KONA, Hawaii (KGO) --
Holy guacamole! A farmer in Kona, Hawaii may have the world's biggest avocado on his hands. Kenji Fukumitsu has been growing giant avocados on the island for almost 80 years, some weigh as much as a newborn baby.

Fukumitsu likes to share the avocados with others.

A typical avocado weighs about six ounces, Fukumitsu's avocados are closer to six-pounds, according to neighbors.

Dr. Joy McElory, a neighbor and frequent consumer of Fukumitsu's avocados says they're delicious.

"Mr. Fukumitsu has been bringing these avocados for years, it's the size of a baby and he brings it just out of kindness," said McElory." So, we every month or so we would hear a big clunk and there's a bag or a box of at least twenty, thirty avocados at least six pounds each, even bigger. And it occurred to us that this is not normal."

So, why are they so big?

"That I don't know," said Fukumitsu.

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the current record for heaviest avocado is 5 lbs. 8 oz.

Fukumitsu doesn't know if his avocado will last long enough for Guinness staff to visit and check it out, so he may miss out on the record.
