recall

Hunt's Tomato Paste recalled for mold concerns

You'll want to check your pantry, due to a recall of tomato paste.

Six-ounce cans of "Hunt's Tomato Paste, No Salt Added" are being pulled off the shelf because of mold concerns.

Conagra Brands, Inc. says the final product could have been damaged after the canning process, creating the potential for mold.

The company says it became aware of the issue after receiving calls from consumers.

Get the latest stories and videos about product recalls.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkproduct recallsrecallu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RECALL
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: IRS warns Bitcoin users to pay their taxes, Regal Cinemas offers 'unlimited' movie program, and more
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Samsung's foldable phone to launch, FitBits may not work on darker skin tones, and more
Beef, pork recalled for possible human blood contamination
Textured breast implant linked to rare cancer recalled
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
A's hit 4 HRs in testy 5-4 win over Rangers
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
More TOP STORIES News