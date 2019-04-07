Hunt's Tomato Paste recalled for mold concerns

You'll want to check your pantry, due to a recall of tomato paste.
Six-ounce cans of "Hunt's Tomato Paste, No Salt Added" are being pulled off the shelf because of mold concerns.
Conagra Brands, Inc. says the final product could have been damaged after the canning process, creating the potential for mold.
The company says it became aware of the issue after receiving calls from consumers.
