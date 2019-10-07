YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- Located in the western hills of south Yountville, Keever Vineyards produces some of Napa Valley's most exquisite wines. In fact, this family-owned and operated winery produces around 2,000 cases annually.
The terrain at Keever Vineyards is characterized by its rocky hillside and well-drained soils, which produces beautifully balanced wines. The winery uses a gravity flow system, which enables the gentle extraction of color, flavor, and tannin from the grapes.
The Keever Family believes that wine is more than just a beverage, it's a snapshot of the vineyards in each vintage. The family along with talented winemaker, Celia Welch continues to cultivate high quality wines and share their "labor of love" throughout the Bay Area and beyond.
More information here.
Address:
Keever Vineyards & Winery
26 Vineyard Cir
Yountville, CA 94599
See more Sips with Spencer here.
Keever Vineyards makes winemaking a family affair
SIPS WITH SPENCER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News