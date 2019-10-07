Sips with Spencer

Keever Vineyards makes winemaking a family affair

YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- Located in the western hills of south Yountville, Keever Vineyards produces some of Napa Valley's most exquisite wines. In fact, this family-owned and operated winery produces around 2,000 cases annually.

The terrain at Keever Vineyards is characterized by its rocky hillside and well-drained soils, which produces beautifully balanced wines. The winery uses a gravity flow system, which enables the gentle extraction of color, flavor, and tannin from the grapes.

The Keever Family believes that wine is more than just a beverage, it's a snapshot of the vineyards in each vintage. The family along with talented winemaker, Celia Welch continues to cultivate high quality wines and share their "labor of love" throughout the Bay Area and beyond.

More information here.

Address:
Keever Vineyards & Winery
26 Vineyard Cir
Yountville, CA 94599

See more Sips with Spencer here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkyountvillesips with spencerwinewine industry
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SIPS WITH SPENCER
These are the best wines to pair with seafood
EPIC Steak puts Spencer's wine skills to the test
Groth is home to 100-point Cabernet Sauvignon
An inside look at the Chateau La Cresta restaurant
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Crews battling fire in SF's Excelsior District
Firefighters stop forward progress of American Canyon brush fire
49ers to square off against Browns on MNF on ABC7
Judge rejects President Trump's challenge to tax return turnover
WATCH IN 60: 49ers help boy with cancer, Fleet Week in SF, Napa man wins pumpkin contest
SF Fleet Week 2019: Blue Angels schedule, lineup of events
AccuWeather forecast: Hot again, unhealthy air possible
Show More
Fleet Week 2019 to draw crowds of more than 1 million
Big rig fire spreads to brush on WB I-580 in Castro Valley
McDonald's McRib returning to menus Monday
Elton John claims he saw Queen Elizabeth slap her nephew
'Two years stronger together:' Tubbs Fire survivors reflect on firestorm anniversary
More TOP STORIES News