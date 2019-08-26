Food & Drink

KFC meatless fried chicken coming to Atlanta

This undated image shows a bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken's new plant-based chicken is in partnership with Beyond Meat. (Kentucky Fried Chicken)

ATLANTA (KGO) -- It looks like chicken. It tastes like chicken. But, there is no chicken.

Kentucky Fried Chicken says it's testing a meatless option, calling it Beyond Fried Chicken, a Kentucky Fried Miracle.

The plant-based chicken is in partnership with Beyond Meat.

"It's confusing, but it's also delicious," KFC tweeted.

You can get nuggets or boneless wings.

"The new plant-based Beyond Fried Chicken offers the finger lickin' good fried chicken flavor only KFC can deliver as a perfect choice for those searching for plant-based meat options on-the-go," KFC said in a statement.

The vegan chicken meal is not available everywhere, yet.

KFC says it will be testing the recipe in Atlanta, Georgia on August 27.

Would you try it?

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkgeorgiafoodiefoodvegetablekfcveganchicken
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Off-duty SFPD officer involved in shooting in El Cerrito
CA suing Trump administration over rollback of child immigrant protections
3 suspects at large after robbery at Great Mall in Milpitas
ABC7 Catch-Up: Prius battery stolen, paddleboarder crosses ocean, Insta-famous dog in SF
Man paddleboards from SF to Hawaii in 76 days
AccuWeather Forecast: Hottest day this week, unhealthy air today
President Trump says great 'unity' at G7 summit in France
Show More
Weinstein pleads not guilty to new indictment, trial delayed
Broken gas meter impacts Livermore house fire response
Howie Day accused of domestic violence in Lower Manhattan
D23 2019 Expo: All announcements from Disney fan event
San Francisco woman returns to Prius to find car disassembled, battery stolen
More TOP STORIES News