Lucky Charms teams up with Jet-Puffed to sell bag of 'Magically Delicious Marshmallows'

Who needs cereal?

Inner children everywhere can rejoice as Lucky Charms announced they will sell bags of their magically delicious marshmallows separately of their whole grain shapes.

The company teamed up with Jet-Puffed Marshmallows to offer the bags of bigger versions of the marshmallows found in the cereal for $1.50.

The company posted an announcement to their Twitter account August 7.



In a statement, the company said the "Lucky Charms Magically Delicious Marshmallows" will start appearing on shelves later this month.

For more information visit www.luckycharms.com.
