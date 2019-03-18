March Madness menu makeover: Eat healthy and keep the flavor.

Lee's game plan is simple:
1. Make healthy subs
2. Give yourself a pre-game assist
3. Box out sugar
Making healthy subs is easy. Instead of the typical party platter that contains fatty ranch dip and chips, you can offer up hummus for dipping colorful vegetables and roasted chickpeas that give you that satisfying crunch along wit healthy fats, fiber, carbohydrates and lots of vitamins and minerals.
Give yourself a pre-game assist by making one dish in advance. That way, you get more time with your guests and actually watching the games. One great choice is chili, because it keeps well, gets more flavorful with time and can be personalized easily. You can make a pot that's vegetarian, and add chorizo for guests who prefer meat.
To box out sugar, start by reducing the sugar you drink. Sodas may be a party staple, but you can replace them with flavored or bubbly water while adding team spirit with fresh fruit-topped drink sticks. For dessert, you can serve an oatmeal cookie that is high in fiber but low in sugar, thanks to the addition of apple sauce.
With Lee's simple game plan, your March Madness party can be less stressful and more healthful. That's something to cheer for!
Watch the video above for a fun look at Lee's game plan.
