march madness

March Madness menu makeover: Eat healthy and keep the flavor

EMBED <>More Videos

March Madness menu makeover: Eat healthy and keep the flavor.

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- March Madness is here, along with all the fun parties and requisite snacking. But unlike the Super Bowl, the NCAA tournament runs through the month so you better make some healthy tweaks to the typical party snacks. Bay Area mom, healthy eating advocate and author of the 52 New Foods Challenge Jennifer Tyler Lee shares some creative ideas and recipes that will make your March Madness Menu a winner.

Lee's game plan is simple:
1. Make healthy subs
2. Give yourself a pre-game assist
3. Box out sugar

Making healthy subs is easy. Instead of the typical party platter that contains fatty ranch dip and chips, you can offer up hummus for dipping colorful vegetables and roasted chickpeas that give you that satisfying crunch along wit healthy fats, fiber, carbohydrates and lots of vitamins and minerals.

ESPN Tournament Challenge: How to build your bracket for March Madness 2019

Give yourself a pre-game assist by making one dish in advance. That way, you get more time with your guests and actually watching the games. One great choice is chili, because it keeps well, gets more flavorful with time and can be personalized easily. You can make a pot that's vegetarian, and add chorizo for guests who prefer meat.

To box out sugar, start by reducing the sugar you drink. Sodas may be a party staple, but you can replace them with flavored or bubbly water while adding team spirit with fresh fruit-topped drink sticks. For dessert, you can serve an oatmeal cookie that is high in fiber but low in sugar, thanks to the addition of apple sauce.

With Lee's simple game plan, your March Madness party can be less stressful and more healthful. That's something to cheer for!

Watch the video above for a fun look at Lee's game plan.



Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View."

You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinksan franciscofoodiesnackssnack foodfoodmarch madnesshealthy recipesparty
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MARCH MADNESS
March Madness brackets: How to play the ESPN Tournament Challenge
FREE PIZZA! Little Caesars gave away lunch combos Monday
The Disney Vs. Pixar bracket will tear your office apart
Jalen Rose's centenarian grandma has message for Loyola's Sister Jean
TOP STORIES
3 dead in Netherlands tram shooting, mayor says
East Bay father and principal on life support after 'domestic altercation'
Parking program for homeless to start at Oakland churches
Top stories update: Monday
Accuweather Forecast: Spring warmth tapers
3 sickened after strong odor reported at San Jose post office
French experts see clear links in Boeing crashes
Show More
WATCH LIVE FRIDAY: ABC7 Puppy Cam adoption event for National Puppy Day 2019
March Madness brackets: How to play the ESPN Tournament Challenge
WATCH LIVE: Air quality update due to fire at ITC Deer Park
Beto O'Rourke sets high-water mark for Dems with $6.1 million in 1st day of campaign
DNA links suspect to 1999 cold case murders of 2 teenage girls, police say
More TOP STORIES News