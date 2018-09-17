FOOD & DRINK

'Mayochup': Heinz debuts controversial ketchup, mayonnaise mixture

EMBED </>More Videos

Now Heinz needs a city hungry enough to open wide for this creamy hybrid.

NEW YORK --
In an era full of food hybrids, the inevitable has finally happened: ketchup and mayo are joining forces.

Like it or not, Heinz announced Monday that it will begin making "Mayochup," a saucy blend of ketchup mixed with mayonnaise packed into one bottle.


In April, the company asked Twitter to vote whether or not "Mayochup" should exist. Since 500,000 voted "yes," Heinz promised to bring the sauce to American store shelves.


Now the company is launching a campaign to determine which city will be the first to taste it. Sauce enthusiasts have until 11:59 PM CST to vote!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodu.s. & worldtwitterfoodiebuzzworthydistraction
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Chick-fil-A opens doors and hearts to help Florence evacuees
Coke could make a move into cannabis-infused drinks
Japanese meets Peruvian: Kaiyo brings Nikkei cuisine to Cow Hollow
'Vegan Mondays' coming to Berkeley
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Parents speak at rally for child in coma at Oakland hospital
Who is Christine Blasey Ford, the woman accusing Brett Kavanaugh of sex assault?
San Francisco police searching for missing 11-year-old boy
10 Bay Area schools named among healthiest in U.S.
'Hope Village' in San Jose has new home, city looks for long-term solution
Kavanaugh, accuser set to testify at public hearing Monday
SpaceX to announce private moon flight passenger
Palo Alto professor willing to testify on accusations against Supreme Court nominee
Show More
Chick-fil-A opens doors and hearts to help Florence evacuees
Body of baby boy swept away by Florence floodwaters found
3 students hit by cars in 2 separate incidents in front of Antioch school
VIDEO: Swiftwater rescue team pulls man from SUV
Flooding from Florence brings out venomous snakes
More News