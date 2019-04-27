restaurants

Closing times: Jardiniere restaurant, Lucca Ravioli Company soon closing for good

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) -- Two more long-established San Francisco food spots are closing their doors.

Jardiniere, a fine-food eatery in Hayes Valley, will serve its last meal Saturday April 27th.

It first opened its doors 21 years ago.

RELATED: Popular French fine dining restaurant Jardiniere closing after 21 years in San Francisco

Lucca Ravioli Company in the Mission District was set to close last week but later changed that date to Tuesday April 30th.

The owner says he is selling the building which has been in the family since 1925.

This will be the last full weekend for customers to take home the store's homemade Italian classics.

RELATED: San Francisco's Lucca Ravioli has another 10 days before closing for good
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinksan franciscofooditalian foodrestaurantrestaurantssan francisco countymission district
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Jardiniere owner announces SF restaurant is shutting down next month
SF's Lucca Ravioli has another 10 days before closing for good
RESTAURANTS
Firefighters contain fire that threatened 2 San Jose restaurants
Berkeley to pilot reusable coffee cup program
Genetically engineered salmon coming soon
Bay Area restaurants on new Michelin list
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News