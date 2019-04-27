Closing times: Jardiniere restaurant, Lucca Ravioli Company soon closing for good

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) -- Two more long-established San Francisco food spots are closing their doors.Jardiniere, a fine-food eatery in Hayes Valley, will serve its last meal Saturday April 27th.It first opened its doors 21 years ago.Lucca Ravioli Company in the Mission District was set to close last week but later changed that date to Tuesday April 30th.The owner says he is selling the building which has been in the family since 1925.This will be the last full weekend for customers to take home the store's homemade Italian classics.