San Francisco's Lucca Ravioli has another 10 days before closing for good

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Fans of San Francisco's storied Lucca Ravioli Company will get another 10 days to savor homemade Italian classics before it closes for good.

Saturday was supposed to be Lucca's last day, but closing day has been pushed back to April 30.

The family business started in the building at the corner of Valencia and 22nd Street, which they've owned since 1925.

"I enjoy it for many years, for many years. So it's been a nice experience having a shop like this in San Francisco and I'm sorry there won't be anything like this in the future," said customer Mario Cardozo.

The owner is selling the building. He's facing the same issue many long-time establishments have run into - he has no one to take over his business.

All his children have other interests.

