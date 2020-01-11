Food & Drink

San Francisco's Boudin Bakery releases special 49ers sourdough loaf to celebrate NFL playoff game

SAN FRANCISCO -- In need of some bread to go with your game day snacks?

San Francisco based Boudin Bakery released a special 49ers logoed sourdough loaf for fans to celebrate the NFL Playoff game on Saturday, Jan. 11.

For the first time, the Niners will host the Minnesota Vikings for a NFC Division playoff game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

The Niners themed Original San Francisco Sourdough loaf will be available for purchase at the Boudin flagship located at San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf while supplies last.

The bread is also available by special order calling 415-928-1849 with at least 48 hours' notice.

Boudin Bakery's sourdough is baked fresh throughout the day using the original recipe and starter from 1849.
