Spencer finds hidden wine in San Francisco's Financial District

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- With an outdoor bocce ball court, comfy seats by the fireplace, and a mouthwatering menu filled with decadent food and wine, The Hidden Vine is a hidden gem tucked away in San Francisco's Financial District. This chic wine bar features a diverse range of over 180 wines from all over the world with food pairings that keep customers excited to sip and savor Monday through Saturday.In this segment, wine expert and general manager, Danielle Kuzinich shares three stellar food and wine pairings for Spencer to try. The flavor-packed pairings featured here are now available for you to try for a limited time at The Hidden Vine. Just ask for the "Sips with Spencer Pairing"!408 Merchant St,San Francisco, CA 94111