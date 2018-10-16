Signature Cocktails are a must for any spooktacular Halloween - so we've come up with a few easy recipes from Delish.
First, a twist on a Gin Daisy, the Jekyll-gin glowing cocktail, which looks coral in daylight and glows white under a black light. Mix gin, lemon juice and grenadine.
Once it's all mixed, you just shake and serve and top it with tonic water and throw in a glow stick for the extra spook.
You can't go wrong with a Black Magic Margarita. Rim your glass with a lime slice and dip into black sanding sugar. Mix tequila, triple sec and lime juice, adding food coloring to make it black, then serve over ice.
How about a Boozy Apple Cider perfect for Halloween or just fall? For this one, you'll use a slow-cooker combining apple cider, whiskey, cinnamon sticks, and caramel.
Then make your apples into cups, cutting the top off and removing the core. Add lemon juice, then your cider. If you remove the whiskey, this makes a perfect cider for kids too.
Another fun drink for the kids is Witch Potion. For this drink, mix one quart of lime sherbet, two liters of ginger ale and one cup of pineapple juice. Add some green food coloring and top with gummy worms!
