HALLOWEEN

CHEERS AND CHILLS: Spook-tacular Halloween cocktails

EMBED </>More Videos

Which of these spook-tacular drinks are you excited to try?

By
Signature Cocktails are a must for any spooktacular Halloween - so we've come up with a few easy recipes from Delish.

First, a twist on a Gin Daisy, the Jekyll-gin glowing cocktail, which looks coral in daylight and glows white under a black light. Mix gin, lemon juice and grenadine.

Once it's all mixed, you just shake and serve and top it with tonic water and throw in a glow stick for the extra spook.

You can't go wrong with a Black Magic Margarita. Rim your glass with a lime slice and dip into black sanding sugar. Mix tequila, triple sec and lime juice, adding food coloring to make it black, then serve over ice.

How about a Boozy Apple Cider perfect for Halloween or just fall? For this one, you'll use a slow-cooker combining apple cider, whiskey, cinnamon sticks, and caramel.

Then make your apples into cups, cutting the top off and removing the core. Add lemon juice, then your cider. If you remove the whiskey, this makes a perfect cider for kids too.

Another fun drink for the kids is Witch Potion. For this drink, mix one quart of lime sherbet, two liters of ginger ale and one cup of pineapple juice. Add some green food coloring and top with gummy worms!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fooddrinkinghalloween
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HALLOWEEN
Can you guess these favorite Halloween treats?
Help kids with food allergies have a happy, safe Halloween
Mom knocks it out of the park with DIY porcupine Halloween costume
Sisters run 'Amok!' in wickedly fun 'Hocus Pocus'-themed photoshoot
More halloween
FOOD & DRINK
Can you guess these favorite Halloween treats?
Burger King is the fastest fast-food chain, new study finds
Vallejo's 5 best taco trucks (that won't break the bank)
Tesla files trademark for Teslaquila
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
All North Bay PG&E customers should have power restored today
Man dies after being tased by deputies in Millbrae, family demands answers
AccuWeather Forecast: Chilly nights, warm afternoons ahead
Suspicious letter sent to Republican Sen. Susan Collins' home
Teen girl 'missing and endangered' after parents found dead in home
Video: Man jumps barrier for tiger pen at Oakland Zoo
Warriors eyeing another championship ahead of home opener against OKC
Grandparents' ashes allegedly baked into cookies
Show More
All southbound lanes of Hwy 101 reopen after deadly crash in SJ
Calistoga businesses taking a hit from PG&E power shutdown
Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen leaves Bay Area legacy
49ers lose 33-30 to Packers
Electric scooter do's & don'ts in San Francisco
More News