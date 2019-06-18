Food & Drink

Free Taco Bell: Claim your free Doritos Locos Tacos today

Calling all taco lovers! Tuesday, June 18, is the day to get your free taco from Taco Bell, thanks to the Golden State Warriors.

As part of the company's "Steal a Game, Steal a Taco" promotion, Taco Bell's Doritos Locos Tacos will be available at all U.S. stores for free from 2-6 p.m.

You can order your free taco by going inside any Taco Bell restaurant during the designated time frame, or you can order from their mobile app.

The concept is the same as the brand's MLB partnership promo, "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco." However, instead of scoring the freebie when a baseball player steals a base, the stipulation was if an NBA team wins on the road anytime between tipoff May 30 and June 16. So we all win.

"Regardless of which two teams make it to the Finals, we look forward to giving all fans, no matter the jersey they prefer to wear, the chance to win with everyone's G.O.A.T (Greatest of All Tacos), the Taco Bell Doritos Locos Taco," Marisa Thalberg, Taco Bell's global chief brand officer, said before the NBA Finals.

The Golden State Warriors beat the Toronto Raptors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

The Raptors went on to win the championship on June 13.


For more information on how to "steal" your free taco, you can visit, www.tacobell.com/stealataco-terms.
