White Claw unleashing 3 new fan-demanded seltzer flavors

Social media is serious about its White Claw!The top-selling spiked seltzer brand in the country is adding lemon, watermelon and tangerine flavors thanks to more than 70,000 requests from social media.They join White Claw's lineup of five existing flavors, which include black cherry, ruby grapefruit, lime, raspberry and mango.White Claw, which is produced by Anthony Brands, came out in 2016 and exploded with social media memes last summer.White Claw controls about 60 percent of the hard seltzer beverage category in the United States, but competition is tightening.Deep-pocketed rivals have all begun selling their take on the drink.