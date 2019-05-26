Former SFPD Commander responds to cries for Police Chief Scott to resign after raid on journalist's home

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- With a search warrant and a sledgehammer in hand, San Francisco Police officers tried to force open the doors at freelance journalist Brian Carmody's home and office earlier this month.They seized computers, cameras, and notes.The goal was to find out who leaked a police report into the death of Public Defender Jeff Adachi.He went on to say the warrant did not identify Carmody as a journalist - but rather, as a freelance videographer and communications director. Journalists have constitutional protections.Professor Margaret Russell teaches the first amendment at Santa Clara University's School of Law.She said, "Just storming into someone's apartment and seizing computers and all sorts of files is way over the line."Tony Montoya is with the Police Officer's Association. The group wants the Chief out after what happened."We're either asking the chief to voluntarily resign if he doesn't resign we're asking he be fired. It's obviously a convenient case of amnesia. I'm calling his bluff that he did have complete knowledge of the investigation."Richard Corriea is a former commander at SFPD.He's sure the association's accusations are hurting the chief.Corriea said, "He's their leader. To have a question about his confidence to lead is probably devastating to a leader."Meantime, in a statement, SFPD said today, "Chief Scott has made it abundantly clear that transparency and accountability are paramount in this criminal investigation. That is why SFPD is seeking an independent, impartial third party to take over the original criminal case."