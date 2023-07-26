Marcus Scribner reflects on final season of Freeform's 'Grown-ish'

Freeform announced that 'Black-ish' spinoff 'Grown-ish,' featuring Marcus Scribner on Freeform, will end with season six. Sandy Kenyon sits down with Scribner to talk about the show and what's next for him.

NEW YORK -- The Freeform Network has announced season six will be the last for "Grown-ish," the spinoff of "Black-ish," and there will be plenty of guest stars to help the series end on a high note.

Star Marcus Scribner plans a move to New York City after filming in L.A. for more than a dozen years. While many of his peers were going to high school and college, he was working hard.

We watched Junior grow up on ABC's "Black-ish" and his adventures have continued on Freeform where he is a college student who, in the latest episode of "Grown-ish," is running for president of his fraternity.

Scribner called the chance to close out the series in style a "beautiful experience" and revealed that he has followed Junior's arc in real life.

"When Junior started out, he was kind of unsure of himself in a lot of ways," Scribner said. "He really sought validation for his family: specifically his father, and I feel we've seen him grow and develop in 'Grown-ish,' he's started to understand who he is."

Scribner has played Junior for so long, it's hard to imagine he was once a background player on other shows -- seen but never heard and sometimes treated poorly.

"There were definitely rough moments and rough experiences," Scribner said. "I'm very thankful that I'm able to brush things off, and I think it helped me career-wise, life wise."

He graduated to the ABC series "Castle" where he had just a few lines.

"One of the detectives on the show is my uncle or something so I run up to him and I'm like 'Uncle Havie, do you want to see my baseball cards?' And I remember that line," Scribner said. "I remember that day. It was one of the most exciting moments of my life."

Scribner still remembers the warmth of the welcome on set.

"Every actor that was on that show treated me like I was a series regular who had been there for years," Scribner said.

Now he tries to give actors the same gracious consideration.

"You want to show a level of respect to other people who are coming in and participating in that work and creating that art with you," Scribner said.

"Grown-ish" season six, episode five debuts Wednesday night at 10 p.m. on Freeform, which is owned by Disney, the parent company of this station.