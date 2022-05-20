Fremont police negotiate with suspect inside condo on fire in Warm Springs

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- Fremont police and firefighters are currently surrounding a condo that is on fire in the city's Warm Springs neighborhood.

Negotiations are underway with the suspect, who says he has a gun, to get him to surrender peacefully.

The fire is burning through the attic of a unit on Winema Common. The complex has been evacuated.

There is no threat to the public, according to police, but people are being asked to avoid the area.

