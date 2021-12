SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose police took a man into custody Tuesday evening after he barricaded himself inside an RV near a UPS customer center.Police say the man brandished a rifle at several people near the UPS center on the 2000 block of South 7th Street.UPS employees were ordered to shelter in place.Residents were also told to avoid the area and road closures were in effect for South 7th Street in both directions.There were no reports of any injuries or shots fired.